Loretta Rush undecided on seeking another term as Indiana chief justice

Loretta Rush said she’s currently considering if she will seek another five-year term as chief justice of the Indiana Supreme Court.

Indiana’s chief justices are chosen by the state Judicial Nominating Commission, a six-person board appointed by the governor and attorneys throughout the state.

Rush was named chief justice in 2014 and reappointed in 2019. Her current term is up in August next year, and the 65-year-old said she’s currently considering if she will seek reappointment.

“I’ve got really talented colleagues on that,” Rush said. “And sometimes, you know, the bloom can be off the rose, so to speak. You want to make sure that you’re still being effective.”

Rush said she still feels incredibly fortunate to serve in the role and noted the things the court is currently working on, including ways to improve behavioral health through the judicial system.

