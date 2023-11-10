Lakeshore Public Media offers new podcast benefit to radio donors

MERRILLVILLE, INDIANA — Lakeshore Public Media adds an additional benefit for donors who support Lakeshore’s radio broadcast. Listeners who donate $10 a month or a one-time donation of $120 in support of 89.1 FM will gain access to NPR’s newest podcast bundle, NPR +, in addition to Lakeshore’s monthly member guide detailing Lakeshore’s current events, initiatives, and the month’s programming.

NPR+ unfolds a rich tapestry of podcasts, including favorites like “Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!,” “The NPR Politics Podcast,” “Planet Money,” and more. This premium platform enhances the NPR listening experience with sponsor-free listening, early episode access, archive entry, and bonus content. For a comprehensive list of shows and anticipated expansions, visit plus.npr.org.

NPR+ aims to enhance the listener experience, fostering community support and sustaining public media. By offering diverse content and innovative features, NPR+ aligns with NPR's commitment to quality journalism while providing a seamless way for listeners to engage and support public media initiatives.

“We’re always looking to expand the incentives and experiences we can offer to our donors to show our appreciation for their trust and financial support,” Lakeshore Vice President of Development, Carl Kurek, said. “As a nonprofit public broadcaster, individual donations make up the most important share of our funding and are truly the backbone of our organization.”

Contributions directly impact Lakeshore Public Media’s initiatives to support life-long learning and community engagement, with 100% of the tax-deductible gift supporting the Merrillville-based public broadcaster. In just the past 12 months, Lakeshore has coordinated several community events and participated in dozens of others throughout Northwest Indiana, welcomed hundreds of children, families and educators into their studios for tours, and produced hundreds of hours of local programming. The station is also preparing to launch two new series in 2024, one with a focus on early learning and childhood development while the other will focus on conversations with community leaders from the City of Gary

Lakeshore Public Media, which operates Lakeshore PBS and 89.1FM, is a leading nonprofit public media station serving the Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland communities. With a mission to enrich lives and engage minds by providing trusted, relevant content through television, radio, and digital platforms, Lakeshore Public Media is committed to delivering high-quality programming that informs, inspires, and educates audiences of all ages. For more information, visit LakeshorePublicMedia.org.