Lakeshore Public Media rallies for community support

Lakeshore Public Media, the nonprofit PBS and NPR affiliate station serving the Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland regions, is set to embark on its 89.1FM pledge drive, aptly named "Thanks for Giving." From November 27 to December 1, this initiative underscores the station's commitment to delivering exceptional programming and community service, reliant on the generous support of its dedicated audience.

Public media stations, like Lakeshore Public Media, play an indispensable role in fostering informed communities, promoting cultural enrichment, and providing a platform for diverse voices. Pledge drives serve as critical junctures for individuals to actively participate in sustaining this invaluable resource.

Lakeshore Public Media's "Thanks for Giving" pledge drive represents more than a call for financial contributions; it is an invitation for the community to invest in the continued success of public broadcasting. Funding garnered during this drive directly fuels the creation of high-quality local radio content that informs, educates, and entertains as well as various efforts by Lakeshore to promote community engagement.

In just the past 12 months, Lakeshore has coordinated several community events and participated in dozens of others throughout Northwest Indiana allowing the station to engage with thousands of local residents out in the community. Station staff have also welcomed hundreds of children, families and educators into their studios for tours. Lakeshore has produced hundreds of hours of local programming and is preparing to launch two new series in 2024, one with a focus on early learning and childhood development while the other will focus on conversations with community leaders from the City of Gary.

Unlike commercial outlets, public media stations rely on the support of their audience to remain independent and free from commercial pressures. This independence allows Lakeshore Public Media to deliver content driven by a commitment to public service rather than commercial interests, ensuring a diverse and inclusive range of programs.

Lakeshore Public Media encourages the Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland communities to actively participate in the "Thanks for Giving" pledge drive. Every donation, regardless of size, contributes to the station's ability to produce thought-provoking content, educational programming, and unbiased news coverage that enriches the lives of local residents.

To make a pledge or learn more about Lakeshore Public Media's "Thanks for Giving" pledge drive, visit LakeshorePublicMedia.org/Giveor call 219-765-5656 and ask for Membership. Lakeshore Public Media expresses gratitude to its audience for their ongoing support and dedication to the ideals of public broadcasting.