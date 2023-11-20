© 2023 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

James Barta named Indiana's second-ever solicitor general

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published November 20, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST
A professional headshot of James Barta, a White man with dark hair, wearing a suit and tie.
Courtesy of the attorney general's office
James Barta becomes Indiana's second-ever solicitor general, replacing Thomas Fisher.

Indiana has a new solicitor general.

James Barta will become the second person to ever serve in that role, Attorney General Todd Rokita announced Monday.

Barta replaces Thomas Fisher, who stepped down earlier this year after nearly two decades in the job.

The solicitor general oversees state and federal legal action for the state. Before becoming Indiana’s deputy solicitor general last year, Barta worked for a Washington, D.C., law firm.

READ MORE: Thomas Fisher stepping down as Indiana solicitor general after nearly two decades

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana.

In his time there, he successfully fought federal energy and environmental regulations.

In a statement, Rokita called Barta “brilliant … tenacious and excited to serve Hoosiers.”

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Tags
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith