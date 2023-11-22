Lakeshore Public Media works to drive up joy

Lakeshore Public Media asks for the public’s participation as the northwest Indiana public broadcaster collects toys for local families. Lakeshore proudly announces this collaboration with Healthy Families Porter County, marking the beginning of a heartfelt initiative aimed at spreading joy this holiday season.

The toy collection drive will continue until December 7. Lakeshore Public Media urges individuals and businesses alike to participate in this noble cause. Donations must be new toys that are appropriate for children ranging from newborn to four years of. Toys should be delivered to Lakeshore’s media station located at 8625 Indiana Place, Merrillville, Ind.

As the season of giving approaches, Lakeshore Public Media is dedicated to extending its mission beyond the airwaves by joining forces with Healthy Families Porter County. Together, they aspire to brighten the holidays for families in need across our communities.

This collaboration is a testament to Lakeshore Public Media's commitment to community enrichment and service. By leveraging their platform and resources, they aim to rally the support of generous individuals, organizations, and community members to ensure a festive and joyous holiday season for all families, particularly those supported by Healthy Families Porter County.

For further information on how to participate or contribute to this initiative, please contact Lakeshore Public Media by calling 219-756-5656 or emailing comms@lakeshorepublicmedia.org.

Healthy Families Porter County is a voluntary, no-fee program that works with young families to strengthen their parenting skills and become responsible community members in Porter County, Indiana. For more information about the Healthy Families Program, please visit fysb.org or call 219-464-9585.