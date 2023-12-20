How to pronounce comptroller, according to the Indiana state comptroller's office

The Indiana state auditor’s office this year changed its name to state comptroller — and yes, it’s pronounced COMP-troller.

The title change came because it more accurately reflects the office’s duties — the state auditor didn’t audit anything. Comptroller better describes a job that ensures the state pays its bills, manages government payroll and helps distribute local tax dollars.

But why pronounce it comptroller and not controller, as it is in some states?

Both are acceptable, according to both the Merriam-Webster Dictionary and Oxford English Dictionary. And the history of the word dates back to a misspelling, as Middle English speakers mixed up a pair of French words.

The Indiana office says the use of comptroller — in both spelling and pronunciation — is becoming more common. And so, its spokesperson said, as the office moves “toward a more modern time,” in Indiana state government, it will be comptroller.

