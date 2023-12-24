Sunday Puzzle: An Anatomy Lesson

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you some five-letter words. For each one, change one letter to name part of the human body.

Ex. HEARD --> HEART

1. CHECK

2. ANGLE

3. THUMP

4. BRUIN

5. MONTH

6. JELLY

7. OPINE

8. TENTH

9. SINGS

10. LOVER

11. EMBOW

12. WHIST (two answers)

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from listener Samantha Robison, of Eugene, Ore. Think of a word that means "required." Rearrange its letters to name two school subjects, one of which is often required, and one of which often isn't. What were they?

Challenge answer: OBLIGATORY --> BIOLOGY, ART

Winner: Jonathan Siegel of Chevy Chase, Maryland.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Neville Fogarty, of Newport News, Va. Think of an area found in many workplaces, in two words. Move the first letter of the first word to the start of the second word. Phonetically you'll name two items that have a similar use — one of which might be used in the workplace. What place is this?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, December 28th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

Produced by Lennon Sherburne contributed to this story

