Lakeshore Public Media Celebrates 15 Years of Public Radio in Northwest Indiana

MERRILLVILLE — Lakeshore Public Media cordially invites the community to commemorate 15 years of WLPR 89.1 on the airwaves in Northwest Indiana. The Business After Hours event, held at the Lakeshore Public Media station at 8625 Indiana Place, Merrillville on Wednesday, January 17 from 3-6 p.m. doubles as a networking event, in partnership with the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce.

"We extend a personal invitation to our business community members to join us on the 17th of January as we celebrate our 15-year milestone of serving Northwest Indiana through WLPR 89.1," Carl Kurek, Vice President of Development at Lakeshore Public Media, emphasizing the significance of this anniversary. "This event at the Lakeshore Public Media studio is a testament to our commitment to the community and our gratitude for their continuous support."

This celebration offers attendees a unique opportunity to engage with Lakeshore team members, partake in behind-the-scenes station tours, and enjoy delectable food and beverages. As a business after-hours style gathering, this event fosters networking among Northwest Indiana's community members, leaders, and entrepreneurs. Food will be catered by Asparagus located at 7876 Broadway, Merrillville; while Strack & Van Til donates the evening's desserts.

“Making it fifteen years is a great accomplishment for any business, but this is an even greater community accomplishment in public broadcasting. Our public and community are the most important funders and supporters for what we bring to the table in broadcast technologies,” said President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media, Chuck Roberts. “Take this opportunity to meet the team here in Merrillville that has kept the tower pumping out local radio content for the past 15 years. My team and I are excited to share what we are passionate about and eager to discuss the benefits of community engagement. We hope people come by the studios to enjoy themselves, make new friends, and build relationships that continue enhancing our community for the next fifteen years.”

The event, scheduled for the 17th of January, marks a significant milestone for Lakeshore Public Media, showcasing the station's dedication to fostering connections and celebrating the impact of public radio in the region over the last 15 years.

Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce works to be a voice for business and a forum for the exchange of ideas. Through a variety of chamber programs and services, the organization aims to strengthen the economic vitality of East Chicago, Hammond, and Northwest Indiana. More information can be found online at lakeshorechamber.com.

Lakeshore Public Media is a community-licensed public media organization that is the Northwest Indiana member of the Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations, serving Indiana’s second largest urban area through their Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Media 89.1 FM service. Lakeshore PBS broadcasts its main channel over the air on 56, on Comcast on 17or 21 (HD Channel 239), on DISH Network HD Channel 6320, AT&T U-verse HD Channel 1056and DirecTV on 56, online at lakeshorepublicmedia.org/livestream, Hulu Live, and YouTube TV. Lakeshore Public Media 89.1FM can be heard over the air in Northwest Indiana, streaming online at lakeshorepublicmedia.org, and via numerous streaming apps like Spotify, TuneIn Radio and iTunes.