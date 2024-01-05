Lakeshore Public Media to air Indiana State Addresses

MERRILLVILLE --- Lakeshore Public Media announces that it will air upcoming 2024 State Addresses in January. The Merrillville –based public media station will broadcast Governor Eric Holcomb’s State of the State Address and Indiana Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush’s State of the Judiciary.

Governor Eric Holcomb’s State of the State Address airs live on both Lakeshore PBS and 89.1FM, January 9, 2024 at 6 p.m.. Indiana Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush’s State of the Judiciary Address airs on both Lakeshore PBS and 89.1FM, January 11 at 6 p.m..

“Lakeshore strives to keep our audiences informed on matters that affect the Region and the state of Indiana because access to this information is so often lacking in the Chicagoland media landscape,” Lakeshore Public Media’s Vice President of Development, Carl Kurek, said. “We have the opportunity and duty to educate viewers and listeners as to what is going on with the present state and future of our government, what the focuses are of Hoosier leaders, and how they intend to serve Hoosiers. We encourage our audience to tune-in to learn more about the state of our state.”

The 2024 State of the State Address will be delivered by Governor Eric Holcomb, marking a pivotal moment for Indiana. Positioned to tackle current challenges and pave the way for a promising future, the address will exemplify the state's resilience and commitment to progress.

Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush will deliver the forthcoming State of the Judiciary Address, highlighting the crucial role Indiana's legal system will play in 2024. Amidst a swiftly evolving legal landscape, the state's judiciary will address challenges and embrace advancements to ensure justice prevails. Justice Rush's address will shed light on the transformative initiatives that will shape the future of Indiana's legal

