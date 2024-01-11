Lakeshore’s ‘Chocolate Challenge’ spreads love through unique fundraiser

MERRILLVILLE — Albanese Confectionery, renowned for its commitment to crafting exquisite confections, joins hands with Lakeshore Public Media to infuse joy and sweetness into this season of love. Lakeshore Public Media, in an unprecedented partnership with Albanese Confectionery, invites the community to embrace the spirit of giving this Valentine's Day by taking part in Lakeshore’s Chocolate Challenge from January 12-26.

Lakeshore’s Chocolate Challenge offers listeners the chance to have a one-pound heart-shaped box of assorted Albanese chocolates delivered to a loved one when they support the nonprofit public radio organization by making a one-time gift of $150 or committing to a monthly contribution of $12.50. More information is available at LakeshorePublicMedia.org/Chocolate.

“Albanese is excited to partner with Lakeshore Public Media for the Chocolate Challenge. It is important to us to connect and give back to our local community. Lakeshore Public Media plays a major role in connecting the residents in our community,” Jenn Santelik, Retail General Manager for Albanese Confectionery, said.

This special fundraising opportunity corresponds with Lakeshore Public Media celebrating 15 years of operating public radio in Northwest Indiana on Jan. 19. The station prides itself on offering unique local and statewide programming to listeners across the Region over the air on 89.1FM as well as online at LakeshorePublicMedia.org and through various streaming apps.

"Lakeshore Public Media truly appreciates the partnership with Albanese Confectionery. As a nonprofit organization, our ability to keep access to quality, trusted news and information free and accessible to all Northwest Indiana residents depends on support from our community such as this," expressed Carl Kurek, Vice President of Development at Lakeshore Public Media. "Your contribution during our radio pledge drive not only supports our commitment to enriching lives through public media, but it also adds sweetness to the lives of loved ones."

The Albanese Heart Box, a cherished emblem of affection, epitomizes Valentine's sentiments. Each meticulously crafted heart-shaped box contains a tantalizing one-pound selection of the world's finest chocolates. Embracing the spirit of love, each box encapsulates an array of Albanese chocolate favorites, delighting the senses and symbolizing heartfelt gestures.