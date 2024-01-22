House passes bill to update crimes that bar employment for home health agencies

A bill that updates which crimes would bar individuals from working at a home health agency passed the House Monday. The bill would apply similar criminal background requirements used for long-term care facilities to home health agencies.

Rachel Swartwood with the Indiana Department of Health testified on the bill when it was heard in the House Public Health Committee. She said the department believes this section of House Bill 1260 addresses a consumer protection issue for the aging population.

“There are certain crimes that bar individuals from employment at a long term care facility,” Swartwood said. “We found that these same crimes do not bar individuals from employment at a home health agency.”

READ MORE: How do I follow Indiana’s legislative session? Here’s your guide to demystify the process

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana and our 2024 legislative bill tracker.

Swartwood said examples of crimes that would be included are sex crimes, felony battery, and manslaughter.

Among other things, the bill also updates food safety rules, removes the “sunset date” on the maternal mortality review committee, and adds another position to Indiana’s rare disease advisory council.

The bill will now be considered by the Senate.

Abigail is our health reporter. Contact them at aruhman@wboi.org.