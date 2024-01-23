Debate begins on raising rural highway speed limits, with resolution unlikely before next year

An Indiana lawmaker kickstarted a debate Tuesday about increasing the speed limit on interstates and highways to 75 miles per hour in rural areas.

Rep. Ben Smaltz (R-Auburn) acknowledged his bill heard in a House committee, HB 1308, is just the start of a conversation that could last until next session.

He said improvements in cars and their technology is prompting the discussion.

“We have sensors,” Smaltz said. “The steering is so much tighter, the cars are so much better, the engineering is so much better.”

Toby Randolph is a civil engineer, representing the American Council of Engineering Companies. He said increasing speed limits should be a data-driven decision.

Randolph pointed to a study out of Michigan, which raised speed limits on some freeways to 75 miles per hour in 2017.

“Generally coincided with increases in both frequency and severity of crashes,” Randolph said.

The Indiana Department of Transportation also testified against the bill, noting that average speeds have increased every year since 2018.

