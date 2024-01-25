Digitally-altered campaign materials must use disclaimer under House-approved bill

Campaign materials that digitally alter or artificially generate a candidate or elected official’s appearance, speech or conduct without their consent would now have to include a disclaimer under legislation unanimously approved by the House Thursday.

Rep. Julie Olthoff (R-Crown Point) said the rise of artificial intelligence has made creating and altering images, videos and recordings easier and more realistic.

“People can no longer always decipher what is real and what is fabricated,” Olthoff said.

If digitally-altered or artificially-generated campaign materials don’t include the disclaimer, HB 1133 would allow candidates or elected officials to sue the person who paid for or sponsored the campaign material.

The measure now heads to the Senate.

