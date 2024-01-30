Medicaid members could have more access to postpartum long-acting reversible contraceptives

Medicaid recipients could have increased access to postpartum long-acting reversible contraceptives — also known as LARCs — after giving birth. A House committee passed a bill Tuesday that would require hospitals to ensure Medicaid members have the option to get this type of contraceptive during their delivery visit.

The bill would also require Medicaid to reimburse for the LARC, as well as the cost of placement and keeping it stocked. An amendment to the bill specifies that hospitals must have a subdermal option available, which many providers say could limit patient choice and access.

The bill does not specifically say hospitals can’t stock other LARC options, but some providers raised concerns that hospitals might only stock what is legally required.

Dr. Gabriel Bosslet, president of the Good Trouble Coalition, a health care advocacy group, said the amendment excludes IUDs – which could result in patients believing the option is not available to them for medical reasons.

“Individuals should have the freedom to make informed choices about their reproductive health without facing arbitrary limitations imposed by exclusions, for reasons not grounded in science or medicine,” Bosslet said.

READ MORE: How do I follow Indiana’s legislative session? Here’s your guide to demystify the process

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana and our 2024 legislative bill tracker.

Darla Berry, a certified nurse midwife, said many patients don’t prioritize contraception, and the bill is a step in the right direction.

“It's not perfect, but it's absolutely a step,” Berry said. “Undisputedly, control over fertility, birth spacing and effective contraception are key in reducing both infant and maternal mortality.”

The House Public Health Committee unanimously passed the amended bill.

Abigail is our health reporter. Contact them at aruhman@wboi.org.