Public invited to screening of local documentary 'Teacher of Patience'

Valparaiso, IND— Lakeshore Public Media, known for its commitment to enriching lives through engaging content, is pleased to announce a public screening of the local, Emmy Award winning documentary "Teacher of Patience" at the Multi Agency Academic Cooperative (MAAC) Foundation. This community event is scheduled for March 15 at 6 p.m., providing an opportunity for everyone to witness the compelling narrative of a Northwest Indiana family's journey to raise disability awareness, especially among first responders.

To attend the screening, community members should visit LakeshorePublicMedia.org/Patience and register by making a donation, which will contribute to Lakeshore Public Media's ongoing mission of providing enriching content to the community.

Following the screening at the MAAC Foundation, Lakeshore Public Media will premiere "Teacher of Patience" on Lakeshore PBS on National Down Syndrome Day, March 21 at 7 p.m., with an additional broadcast on March 23 at 7:30 a.m.

"Teacher of Patience," a 30-minute documentary, chronicles the Felter family's experiences over two decades after their daughter, Emily, is diagnosed with Down syndrome. Tom Felter, a paramedic and Emily's father, develops a presentation called The Emily Talk to share their story with first responders, aiming to enhance disability awareness.

The documentary, directed by Northwest Indiana resident Carmen Vincent, debuted internationally at the 2022 Academy Award-Qualifying Indy Shorts International Film Festival. It has since garnered various national and international acclaim including a Chicago/Midwest Emmy Award.

The screening at the MAAC Foundation aligns with its mission to be a pioneer in delivering first responder training, emphasizing inclusiveness, collaboration, integrity, respect, fiscal responsibility, and servant leadership. The MAAC Foundation provides an innovative, efficient, and state-of-the-art campus for training, fostering an environment that is safe and inclusive for all.

Lakeshore Public Media has been a public broadcasting entity based in Northwest Indiana for over 35 years. The public broadcaster operates with a mission to enrich the lives of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana residents through lifelong learning, the celebration of human diversity, and engagement in civic concerns.