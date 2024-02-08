Lakeshore Bridges Students to Community through Public Media

Merrillville, IND— Lakeshore Public Media welcomed Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch to its station for an exclusive interview with host Dee Dotson, host and producer of "Regionally Speaking," which will air Feb. 9 at 11 a.m. and be available to view online as well. This special event provided a unique opportunity for students from the NWI Learning Community home school organization and St. Mary's Catholic School from Crown Point to witness firsthand the power of media in fostering meaningful conversations for community enhancement.

In a thoughtful discussion moderated by Dee Dotson, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch addressed pressing community issues, offering insights and perspectives that resonate with the Northwest Indiana community. Dotson's engaging interview style provides an ideal platform for community leaders to share their expertise and vision for the Region.

The presence of local students added an extra dimension to the event. Originally scheduled to tour the Lakeshore Public Media station, educators were informed of the opportunity to witness the interview with Lt. Gov. Crouch. Recognizing the educational value of the experience, both schools eagerly accepted the invitation, viewing it as an enlightening opportunity for their students.

“We are so thankful for the informative tour,” noted Megan Henry, teacher at Saint Mary’s Catholic School charged with leading the school’s news club. “Dee’s interview with the Lieutenant Governor was a priceless experience,” Henry said.

Lt. Gov. Crouch used a portion of the interview to address the students in the audience, leaving them with a lesson she learned from her father that has helped her shatter glass ceilings as a public servant.

“My father taught me a very valuable lesson of life. He taught me when I can accept myself in spite of my imperfections, then I could accept and respect the differences in other people. I soon came to realize it’s those differences that makes each of us unique and adds to the beauty of the world,” Lt. Gov. Crouch said. “So that life lesson has stayed with me. We have to accept each other and all our worlds don’t look alike. And so it is why I got into public service.”

Surrounding the interview, students had the chance to explore various facets of media production during their tour of Lakeshore Public Media's facilities in Merrillville. Led by knowledgeable staff members, the tour offered participants a firsthand look at the intricate processes involved in radio and television production.

From the radio production booth to the television studio, students gained valuable insights into the technical aspects of media production. Their tour culminated in Lakeshore's main production studio, where they were introduced to the equipment, lighting techniques, and post-production processes that contribute to compelling television content.

Lakeshore Public Media is dedicated to providing educational opportunities and fostering a deeper understanding of the role of media in our society. By opening its doors to students and providing them with firsthand experiences, Lakeshore aims to inspire the next generation of media professionals. To inquire about tours, email comms@lakeshorepublicmedia.org.

Dee Dotson's interview with Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, scheduled to air on Regionally Speaking, promises to provide further insight into pressing community issues on new state initiatives and vital programs. The primary focal point of the conversation centers on tourism in the Region as an economic driver. Listeners can tune in to Regionally Speaking every Friday at 11 a.m. on 89.1 FM to engage in discussions on local issues. Episodes are also available on Lakeshore Public Media's Facebook and YouTube accounts, as well as in an online archive located at lakeshorepublicmedia.org.

Lakeshore Public Media’s radio broadcast can be heard on 89.1 FM. Lakeshore PBS broadcasts on channel 56 over the air as well as on DirecTV, Dish Network and AT&T U-verse. Comcast Xfinity viewers can find Lakeshore PBS on channel 17 or 21 while RCN viewers can tune to channel 44. Lakeshore’s television and radio broadcasts can be streamed online at LakeshorePublicMedia.org, on the free PBS Video App, YouTube TV and other popular streaming services. A free, all-access app is available in Apple, Google, Amazon, and Kindle app stores, that allows users to stream Lakeshore’s television and radio broadcasts with on demand viewing and additional features.