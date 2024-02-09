© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Holcomb sends National Guard to southern U.S. border

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published February 9, 2024 at 11:45 AM CST
Eric Holcomb looks out over the House chamber during a speech. Holcomb is a White man with white and gray hair and beard, wearing a suit and tie.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Gov. Eric Holcomb visited the southern U.S. border with about a dozen other Republican governors to support Texas in its ongoing showdown with the federal government over the flow of migrants into the country.

Gov. Eric Holcomb is sending members of the Indiana National Guard to the southern border of the United States as part of an ongoing showdown between the state of Texas and the federal government over the flow of migrants into the country.

Holcomb visited the border earlier this week, along with about a dozen other Republican governors.

In a statement Friday announcing the 10-month deployment of 50 National Guard members, Holcomb accused the federal government of negligence. He said the “constant supply of killer drugs over an open U.S. border” will harm Hoosiers and the state’s ongoing struggle with substance use disorder.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana.

This is not the first time the Indiana National Guard has been deployed to the region. More than 300 served on the southern border over the last three years — but they were part of federal missions.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Curtis Hill called for Holcomb to deploy the guard to the border Wednesday, saying the governor should do his part to protect Hoosiers.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
