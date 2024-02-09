© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Six Republican candidates file to run for governor in Indiana's most expensive primary ever

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published February 9, 2024 at 1:36 PM CST
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is term-limited after eight years in office, making the 2024 gubernatorial race an open one.

It appears Indiana’s Republican primary ballot for governor this year will have six candidates after this week’s filing deadline.

The open race for governor has attracted some big names. The candidates who’ve filed on the GOP side are U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.), former state Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, former Indiana Economic Development Corporation chief Eric Doden, former state Attorney General Curtis Hill and Jamie Reitenour.

The surprising name on that list is the last one, Reitenour, who describes herself as “a believer in Jesus Christ, a proud wife and mother of five.”

Braun, Chambers, Crouch and Doden each entered 2024 with more than $1 million in their campaign accounts. Hill raised more than $350,000 last year. And Reitenour entered this year with less than $15,000 in her account.

Early, in-person voting for the primary begins April 9.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Tags
IPB News
Brandon Smith
