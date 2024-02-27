Donald Trump remains on Indiana ballot after state election board dismisses challenge

Former President Donald Trump will remain on the presidential ballot in Indiana after the state Election Commission denied a challenge to his candidacy Tuesday.

It mirrored challenges to Trump brought in other states, some of which are currently being considered by the U.S. Supreme Court. In Indiana, a citizen named Benjamin Kester argued that Trump committed insurrection and was barred by the U.S. Constitution from running for president.

The Republican chair of the Indiana Election Commission, Paul Okeson, said it’s up to the voters of Indiana to decide whether Trump should become president again.

And the Democratic vice chair, Suzannah Wilson Overholt, said Indiana law doesn’t allow candidates for president to be disqualified under the provision of the U.S. Constitution that deals with insurrection.

