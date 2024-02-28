© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Indiana House unanimously approves bill aimed at preventing drownings in Lake Michigan

Lakeshore Public Media | By Rebecca Thiele
Published February 28, 2024 at 2:00 PM CST
A boat crew stands on a U.S. Coast Guard boat wearing life jackets with two Guard members standing near by. A large, yellow, inflatable raft sits in the water next to the Coast Guard boat.
Ensign Thomas Morrell
/
U.S. Coast Guard District 9
A boat crew from Coast Guard Station Milwaukee rescues three men from Lake Michigan after their boat capsized near South Shore Marina in Milwaukee, 2015.

The Indiana House unanimously approved a bill on Tuesday that aims to reduce drowning deaths on Lake Michigan.

SB 253, authored by Sen. Rodney Pol (D-Chesterton), would require those who maintain public beaches and piers on the lake to have highly visible, emergency flotation devices available. Local governments would also have to report drownings at public sites at least twice a year.

Six people drowned last year alone along Lake Michigan beaches and other public sites in Indiana.

The bill now goes back to the Senate for consideration.

Rebecca is our energy and environment reporter. Contact her at rthiele@iu.edu or follow her on Twitter at @beckythiele.
Rebecca Thiele
Rebecca Thiele covers statewide environment and energy issues.
