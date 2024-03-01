Lakeshore launches new season of local series ‘Eye on the Arts’ March 20

MERRILLVILLE — Lakeshore Public Media is set to air the ninth season of the Emmy-winning, local series “Eye on the Arts” Wednesday, March 20 at 7 p.m. The series airs weekly in that timeslot, but new episodes will air for 10 weeks following the March 20 premiere on Lakeshore PBS. The series can also be streamed online at LakeshorePBS.org/Watch or via the free PBS Video App available to download on popular digital platforms like Amazon, ROKU, Apple TV, iOS and Android.

“Eye on the Arts” is a half hour program that showcases a diverse range of local artists, artistic organizations, events and stories, demonstrating the power of arts in people’s lives, and how art and culture improve the quality of life for residents throughout Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland.

For the past eight seasons, Tony Santucci, Vice President of Video Production at Lakeshore Public Media, has served as the lead producer of “Eye on the Arts.” Santucci attributes the series’ continued success and relevance to the abundant and dynamic well of artists found in the local communities.

“The art community is alive and well! The viewers and artists don't need me to tell them that, but it's as apparent as it has ever been. After nine seasons of 'Eye on the Arts' we are finding new artists from across the Region and Chicagoland. Cultures and disciplines are at once showing how similar and diverse we are,” Santucci said.

In 2021, Lakeshore produced a series titled “In Studio,” showcasing local and national musicians along with their songwriting and performances, all filmed in Lakeshore Public Media’s studio. Now, Lakeshore’s production team has chosen to integrate the once stand-alone series, “In Studio,” into the new season of “Eye on the Arts” as additional segments. This decision aims to underscore the intrinsic role of music in artistic culture. Past performances of “In Studio” are accessible via the station’s YouTube channel, @LakeshorePublicMedia.

“We are happy to bring 'In Studio' into the fold of 'Eye on the Arts'. Songwriting and performing have always intrigued me. To be able to invite musicians to play for us is downright selfish. I hope everyone else takes the time to enjoy their talents as much as I did,” Santucci said. “Inspiration and aspiration live within us all. Tune in and borrow a little inspiration for yourself.”

At the helm once again, Santucci leads the production for the ninth season of the Lakeshore PBS original series with assistance from producers Alex Hernandez, Kevin Lunn, Miguel Arteaga and Tom Duncan.

“With ‘Eye on the Arts’ we aim share stories that reflect the love and passion that cultivate our region. It's a real privilege to be able to capture and share the vibrant spirit of our community with our viewers," Hernandez said. “At the heart of our storytelling is authenticity. We're granted access to the lives and families of our subjects, creating a real sense of connection and belonging. We let the artists speak for themselves and just do our best to capture that creativity. It’s in doing that that I believe viewers benefit most”

The “Eye on the Arts” series has garnered a slate of awards since its debut; including the station’s first Chicago/Midwest Emmy Award in 2021 for Outstanding Achievement for Arts/Entertainment in the Short Film category. The series was nominated for the same award in 2020 and three more times in 2022. In September 2023, “Eye on the Arts” was recognized with a PMA in the Performing Arts category; marking the station’s third consecutive Public Media Award-winning year.

“Eye on the Arts” is made possible with support from Legacy Foundation, NIPSCO, Purdue University Northwest, Northshore Health Centers, Ivy Tech, South Shore Arts, The Indiana Arts Commission, and by viewer contributions. More information is available at LakeshorePublicMedia.org/EyeOnTheArts.

Lakeshore Public Media’s radio broadcast can be heard on 89.1 FM. Lakeshore PBS broadcasts on channel 56 over the air as well as on DirecTV, Dish Network and AT&T U-verse. Comcast Xfinity viewers can find Lakeshore PBS on channel 17 or 21 while RCN viewers can tune to channel 44. Lakeshore’s television and radio broadcasts can be streamed online at LakeshorePublicMedia.org. Additional viewing is available on the free PBS Video App, YouTube TV and other popular streaming services like Hulu Live and Local Now. A free Lakeshore Public Media, all-access app, is available in Apple, Google, Amazon, and Kindle app stores, that allows users to stream Lakeshore’s television and radio broadcasts with on demand viewing plus additional features.