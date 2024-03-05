© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Measure heads to governor to get pregnant people charged with drug crimes into drug courts earlier

IPB News | By Abigail Ruhman
Published March 5, 2024 at 2:54 PM CST
The Indiana Statehouse at night.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Drug courts and forensic diversion programs are meant to lower recidivism rates and address the underlying causes of crime.

Lawmakers want to get pregnant people who have been charged with drug crimes into treatment earlier.

Legislation headed to Gov. Eric Holcomb's desk would allow people charged with a drug crime to be referred to a forensic diversion program or drug court during their initial hearing.

HB 1418 would give judges the authority to refer the person after consulting with the prosecuting attorney during the first hearing, rather than later in the process.

READ MORE: A look inside Allen County's drug court program

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana and our 2024 legislative bill tracker.

Rep. Lori Goss-Reaves (R-Marion), the author of the bill, said this option helps connect pregnant people to treatment earlier and reduce potential harms to the fetus.

Abigail is our health reporter. Contact them at aruhman@wboi.org.
IPB News
Abigail Ruhman
Abigail Ruhman covers statewide health issues. Previously, they were a reporter for KBIA, the public radio station in Columbia, Missouri. Ruhman graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism.
