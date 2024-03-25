Walkable USA Documentary to be Screened at Indiana Welcome Center

HAMMOND, IN– Lakeshore Public Media is proud to announce a public screening of the locally produced documentary "Walkable USA" at the Indiana Welcome Center on Wednesday, April 3, at 6 p.m. The screening aims to showcase the efforts of Hammond, Indiana, and city planner Jeff Speck as they collaborate to revive the city's downtown area.

Directed by Tom Desch and edited by Mike Meyer, "Walkable USA" highlights the transformational journey of Hammond's downtown from abandonment to revitalization. Major support for the program was generously provided by the Efroymson Family Fund, South Shore Convention and Visitor's Authority, Legacy Foundation, City of Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, Indiana Humanities, Indiana Landmarks, and the Illinois Arts Council. Additional footage is courtesy of Lakeshore PBS.

The documentary explores how Hammond's once-thriving commercial and civic center faced challenges in the late 20th and early 21st centuries. However, with a vision for renewal, community leaders are leveraging the expertise of city planner Jeff Speck, a prominent advocate of New Urbanism. Speck's approach emphasizes the importance of walkability in urban design, aiming to create safer streets and revitalize neighborhoods through pedestrian-friendly initiatives.

"Walkable USA" serves as a compelling case study of Hammond's ongoing urban transformation, shedding light on the broader impact of city planning on society. By shifting the focus from car-centric to people-centric design, the film underscores the potential for positive change in communities grappling with urban disinvestment.

Admission to the screening is free, but registration is required. Interested attendees can register for the event, gain more information about the documentary, and access the trailer can do so at LakeshorePublicMedia.org/WalkableUSA.

Lakeshore Public Media’s radio broadcast can be heard on 89.1 FM. Lakeshore PBS broadcasts on channel 56 over the air as well as on DirecTV, DISH Network and AT&T U-verse. Comcast Xfinity viewers can find Lakeshore PBS on channel 17 or 21 while RCN viewers can tune to channel 44. Lakeshore’s television and radio broadcasts can be streamed online at LakeshorePublicMedia.org. Additional viewing is available on the free PBS Video App, YouTube TV and other popular streaming services like Hulu Live and Local Now. A free Lakeshore Public Media, all-access app, is available in Apple, Google, Amazon, and Kindle app stores, that allows users to stream Lakeshore’s television and radio broadcasts with on demand viewing plus additional features.