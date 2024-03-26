Debates for State Senate District 3, State Rep. District 3 set for April

Lakeshore Public Media (LPM) and the League of Women Voters (LWV) unite to organize and broadcast two critical, democratic primary debates. The first debate, on April 4, features Mark Spencer and David Vinzant for State Senate District 3. On April 11, Ragen Hatcher and Heather McCarthy face off for State Representative District 3. Moderated by LPM’s Tom Maloney, these debates aim to foster civic engagement and provide voters with crucial insights into the candidates.

"Lakeshore Public Media is committed to providing our audience with comprehensive coverage of local elections.” Maloney said. "We believe that informed voters are empowered voters, and these debate are a crucial step in that direction."

People can submit questions for the debate candidates by visiting LakeshorePublicMedia.org/Debate or by emailing comms@lakeshorepublicmedia.org.

"We are delighted to partner once again with the League of Women Voters in bringing this important event to our community," said Chuck Roberts, President and CEO for LPM. "Local politicians play a crucial role in shaping the future of our community, and this debate provides an opportunity for residents to hear directly from the candidates on issues that matter most to them."

The primary debate between Spencer and Vinzant for State Senate District 3 is scheduled to take place at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center, 6600 Broadway in Merrillville, April 4 at 6 p.m. The primary debate between Hatcher and McCarthy for State Representative District 3 is scheduled to take place at the Gary Public Library and Cultural Center, 220 West 5th Ave. in Gary, April 11 at 6 p.m.

Both debates will be broadcasted live on Lakeshore Public Media 89.1 FM as well as on Facebook.com/ LakeshorePublicMedia1 and YouTube.com/ LakeshorePublicMedia. On-demand playback will also be available following each debate on LakeshorePublicMedia.org.

President of the LWV of the Calumet Area and Chair of the debate committee, Barb Schilling, ensures voters can expect an educational, civil, nonpartisan, well-managed debate experience. No political clothing or buttons/materials can be worn or brought to the debate.

“The League’s mission is to empower voters, defend democracy. We want the public to be educated voters. Sponsoring debates and candidate forums play a huge role in educating voters. People get to see their candidates. They are given the chance to ask their candidates questions which are both important to themselves and their community. Candidates have the chance to share their views on various issues important to their community. We and Lakeshore offer a nonpartisan, civil platform,” Schilling said.