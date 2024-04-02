Public invited to Learn with Lakeshore event at Crown Point's Bulldog Park

CROWN POINT, INDIANA - Lakeshore Public Media is delighted to announce the return of Learn with Lakeshore, a free community event dedicated to early learning, childhood development, and family engagement. Learn with Lakeshore will take place at Bulldog Park, located at 183 S. West St, Crown Point, IN 46307, on Sunday, May 19, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Learn with Lakeshore provides families with interactive experiences that promote early learning and childhood development, along with valuable resources and information for parents and caregivers. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with representatives from various nonprofit organizations and enjoy activities for all ages.

Nonprofit organizations include, Art Barn, Northwest Indiana Community Action, Crown Point Community Library, Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA, Franciscan Health, Ivy Tech Community College, Prevent Child Abuse Lake County, Help Me Grow Porter County, Opportunity Enterprises, Humane Society of Hobart, Just Transition NWI, Legacy Foundation, MAAC Foundation, Mental Health America of NWI, North Shore Health Centers, and Triangle Hills Camp & Retreat Center. Nonprofits interested in participating at the event can email comms@lakeshorepublicmedia.org for more information.

"We're dedicated to fostering early learning and childhood development in our community," Chuck Roberts, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media. "Learn with Lakeshore embodies our commitment to providing families with resources and opportunities to support their children's growth and education. This event is free and open to everyone, and we welcome families from across the region to join us for a day of fun and learning."

Special attractions at Learn with Lakeshore include free giveaways, PBS swag, and an appearance by Daniel Tiger costume character from PBS Kids series 'Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood.'

"We're excited to welcome Daniel Tiger to Learn with Lakeshore," Carl Kurek, Vice President of Lakeshore Public Media said. "His presence will add to the excitement of the event and provide families with an opportunity to engage with a beloved PBS Kids character during this beautiful, education-filled day in the neighborhood."

Additional details about Learn with Lakeshore, including a schedule of activities and participating organizations, will be available on Lakeshore Public Media's website, LakeshorePublicMedia.org/Learn, and Facebook page (@LakeshorePublicMedia1), in the time leading up to the event.

