Curtis Hill civil trial over groping allegations canceled

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published April 5, 2024 at 2:48 PM CDT
Curtis Hill stands on a stage, holding a microphone as he speaks. Hill is a Black man, bald with a mustache and wearing a suit and tie.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Curtis Hill served as Indiana attorney general from 2017 to 2020.

Monday was supposed to mark the start of a weeklong civil jury trial involving Curtis Hill on allegations that he groped four women in 2018 while attorney general.

But a Marion County judge canceled that trial just days before it began, citing consultation with attorneys for both sides and a mediator — suggesting a settlement in the case might be near.

The Indiana Supreme Court temporarily suspended Hill’s law license in 2020 after it found he criminally battered former Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, Gabrielle McLemore, Niki DaSilva and Samantha Lozano.

READ MORE: GOP candidates seek to stand out in Indiana's first competitive gubernatorial primary in 20 years

A special prosecutor declined to bring criminal charges against Hill in 2018. The women later sued Hill in civil court.

The former attorney general is currently running for Indiana governor.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith