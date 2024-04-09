Indiana Supreme Court convenes panel on future of legal profession amid worsening attorney shortage

As Indiana faces a worsening attorney shortage, the state Supreme Court is convening a commission to develop solutions for the future of Indiana’s legal profession.

Chief Justice Loretta Rush said the state’s critical shortage, particularly in rural communities, creates an access to justice problem.

“We’ve got to adapt and change in making sure that you have fair, efficient — that you can afford legal services when some of your dearest rights are at stake,” Rush said.

The commission will look at alternative licensure options, incentivizing public service and rural legal practices, and pathways to admission and education, among other issues.

READ MORE: Attorney shortages in Indiana create ‘access to justice problem’

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues and the election, including our project Civically, Indiana.

And Rush said initial recommendations for potential legislative and funding changes are due by Aug. 1, ahead of 2025’s budget-writing legislative session.

“You can committee these things to death, but what are the short-term solutions?” Rush said. “And let’s look at those.”

A final report from the commission is due July 1, 2025.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.