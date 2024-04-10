Tiny Desk Premiere: Yaya Bey

Throughout an emotional, soul-stirring set, the multitudes of Yaya Bey's music and artistry are on full display in her Tiny Desk concert. The New York-bred singer-songwriter opens the show by paying homage to her Barbados roots: reggae-tinged grooves of "meet me in brooklyn" from her powerful 2022 album, Remember Your North Star, that flow seamlessly into "on the pisces moon" from 2023's Exodus The North Star.

Our little corner can be a space for artists and musicians to approach their music in more intimate ways, often leading to incredibly raw experiences. Bey manages to create a sense of closeness with the audience as she emphatically expresses how difficult this performance is for her to get through: "My dad died last year, so I be spacing out sometimes when I do this joint," before diving into the sentimental "reprise."

Before closing the set with "me and all my n*****," a new song from her upcoming LP Ten Fold, which she says she wrote as "an ode to human resilience," she continues to open up about her battle with long COVID: "That mask s*** is real; [this] s*** is hard." Bey's performance feels like peeking into her personal journals, and it's truly healing to experience. Not a dry eye was left in the building.

SET LIST

"meet me in brooklyn"

"on the pisces moon"

"reprise"

"me and all my n*****"



MUSICIANS

Yaya Bey: vocals

Sweet Corey-Bey: bass, vocals

Andrew Velez: trumpet, vocals

Jo Palmer: drums

Colin Chambers: keys



TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Ashley Pointer

Director: Joshua Bryant

Audio Technical Director: Josephine Nyounai

Editor: Maia Stern

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Alanté Serene

Audio Engineer: Neil Tevault

Production Assistant: Elle Mannion

Photographer: Zayrha Rodriguez

Tiny Desk Copy Editor: Hazel Cills

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

