GOP governor candidates spend $35 million in most expensive primary in state history

Indiana’s six Republican candidates for governor have spent more than $35 million in the most expensive primary in state history, with $20 million of that total coming in just the last three months.

Despite raising far less money than three of her opponents, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch has the significant financial advantage heading into the final weeks of the primary campaign. Crouch has more than $3 million cash-on-hand, while none of her five opponents has more than $1 million.

Still, U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Brad Chambers and Eric Doden likely won’t struggle for money in the runup to primary Election Day. Those three combined raised nearly $12 million so far this year, while spending almost $18 million.

Curtis Hill and Jamie Reitenour are on the outside looking in when it comes to money — Hill ended March with about $34,000 in his campaign account and Reitenour about $6,000 in hers.

That disparity has been reflected in public polling. Braun leads the way; Crouch, Chambers and Doden are double digits behind; and Hill and Reitenour trail at the back of the pack.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.