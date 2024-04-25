Lakeshore Public Media Launches Pledge Drive with Community Impact Focus

MERRILLVILLE- Lakeshore Public Media announced its Spring Pledge Drive in partnership with Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana, signaling a collaborative effort to nourish and support the local community. This unique collaboration, from April 25 to May 3, underscores Lakeshore's commitment to addressing pressing community needs while upholding its mission of providing enriching content and fostering community engagement.

Listeners are encouraged to participate in the pledge drive by visiting LakeshorePublicMedia.org/Give or calling 877-910-8989. By making a contribution, supporters not only ensure the continuation of quality programming but also contribute to a tangible difference in the lives of their neighbors.

In line with its mission to empower positive change, Lakeshore Public Media will use 10 percent of each donation made to the station to purchase meals to be distributed through Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana, directly benefiting individuals battling food insecurity in our region. This groundbreaking partnership not only tackles food insecurity head-on but also nurtures a spirit of togetherness and empathy amplified by the nonprofit public media’s radio broadcast.

"Our partnership with Meals on Wheels during the Spring Pledge Drive emboldens Lakeshore's mission of serving as a vital resource for Northwest Indiana. Lakeshore greatly values the partnerships we have with other nonprofit organizations throughout Northwest Indiana and we’re always excited to work together to positively impact the people in our community," Kurek explains.

As Lakeshore Public Media embarks on this endeavor, it remains steadfast in its commitment to enriching the lives of Northwest Indiana residents through informative and inspiring content. Through public radio, the station promotes educational opportunities, cultural enrichment, and community connectivity, furthering its mission of empowering and uplifting the community.

Lakeshore Public Media’s radio broadcast can be heard on 89.1 FM. Lakeshore PBS broadcasts on channel 56 over the air as well as on DirecTV, DISH Network and AT&T U-verse. Comcast Xfinity viewers can find Lakeshore PBS on channel 17 or 21 while RCN viewers can tune to channel 44. Lakeshore’s television and radio broadcasts can be streamed online at LakeshorePublicMedia.org. Additional viewing is available on the free PBS Video App, YouTube TV and other popular streaming services like Hulu Live and Local Now. A free Lakeshore Public Media app is available in Apple and Google app stores, that allows users to stream Lakeshore’s television and radio broadcasts with on demand viewing plus additional features.