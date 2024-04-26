© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Lawmaker says eliminating sex crimes statute of limitations needs more study after bill dies

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published April 26, 2024 at 11:00 AM CDT
It's not unusual for pieces of legislation to take multiple sessions to finally become law.

A bill to eliminate the statute of limitations for some sex crimes died in the General Assembly this past session. But it may still have a future in the legislature.

Prosecuting most sex crimes in Indiana generally has to happen within five years of the crime being committed. If it’s a crime against a child, the statute of limitations runs until the victim turns 31.

A 2024 bill, SB 151, originally eliminated that time constraint for all sex crimes, but was narrowed in the Senate just to rape and child molestation.

The measure never got a hearing in the House. And House Courts and Criminal Code Committee Chair Wendy McNamara (R-Evansville) said that’s because such a change shouldn’t happen in a short session.

“When you’re talking about removing statute of limitations, there are a lot of mechanisms in the criminal justice system that I think just need to have a deeper conversation of what that looks like,” McNamara said.

McNamara said she’s “absolutely” open to something like a study committee on the issue.

IPB News
Brandon Smith
