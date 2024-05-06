Regionally Speaking: League of Women Voters and RiseNWI on Vote411

© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published May 6, 2024 at 6:40 AM CDT
League of Women Voters Education Fund

Early voting is underway across Indiana, but several hotly contested races including a crowded field in the Republican gubernatorial primary. Barbara Schilling, president of the League of Women Voters of the Calumet Area and Sarah Ferraro founder of RiseNWI join Regionally Speaking host Dee Dotson to discuss the website https://www.vote411.org/indiana.

This year the organization reached out to 33 candidates in Lake County to participate in a non-partisan voter survey guides, as part of the national program with LWVUS. The website is locally built and maintained in a partnership between the League of Women Voters of the Calumet Area and RiseNWI, Legacy Foundation's civic engagement program for Lake County
