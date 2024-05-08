Republican Mike Braun picks Julie McGuire as his running mate

Republican gubernatorial nominee Mike Braun has named his choice for running mate — first-term Rep. Julie McGuire (R-Indianapolis).

The Indianapolis Star and Indianapolis TV station Fox 59 first unveiled the lieutenant governor pick in interviews with Braun.

In a statement, Braun called McGuire "a strong conservative who has lived the values of faith, family, and community."

McGuire won her Indianapolis district in 2023 by beating Republican incumbent John Jacob. She authored one bill that became law in her first term, HEA 1369, a measure to better govern when the state can terminate parent-child relationships.

READ MORE: Mike Braun wins crowded Indiana Republican gubernatorial primary

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues and the election, including our project Civically, Indiana.

In a statement, McGuire said she is "thrilled and humbled" to be selected by Braun to be his running mate.

"I am ready to bring my perspective as a mom and the experience I’ve gained serving my community from my local church to the Statehouse to get real results on issues like health freedom, standing up for our kids, and lowering health care costs for Hoosiers," McGuire said.

McGuire also authored legislation to repeal a new economic enhancement tax for downtown Indianapolis. Ultimately, Statehouse Republicans and the city worked out a compromise, and McGuire was removed from the bill.

Indiana Republican Party convention delegates must vote to choose the nominee for lieutenant governor. Ultra-conservative pastor Micah Beckwith is also running for the office at the convention in June.

This story has been updated following Braun's official announcement.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.