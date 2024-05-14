Holcomb wants more transparency from Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Braun

Gov. Eric Holcomb said he’s looking for transparency from Republican gubernatorial nominee Mike Braun on his plans for the state’s future.

Even before the election, Holcomb had urged Republican candidates to discuss in more detail issues he thinks are important. That includes community and economic development, infrastructure, mental health care, broadband access and the future of the Medicaid program.

Holcomb said the next governor needs to set more records for the state’s growth.

“And to do that, you have to have a plan,” Holcomb said. “And then you’ve got to implement and execute on that plan. You have to share that plan, as well.”

Braun had some of the fewest detailed policy proposals of any of the six Republican gubernatorial candidates.

Holcomb said he spoke with Braun on election night but hasn’t yet met with him since.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.