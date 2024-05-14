© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Holcomb wants more transparency from Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Braun

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published May 14, 2024 at 11:21 AM CDT
Eric Holcomb gestures while speaking on a stage. Holcomb is a White man with white and gray head and beard. He is wearing a dark suit, white shirt and red tie.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Gov. Eric Holcomb wrote an op-ed before the May primary election calling on gubernatorial candidates to go into greater detail on their plans for the state's future.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said he’s looking for transparency from Republican gubernatorial nominee Mike Braun on his plans for the state’s future.

Even before the election, Holcomb had urged Republican candidates to discuss in more detail issues he thinks are important. That includes community and economic development, infrastructure, mental health care, broadband access and the future of the Medicaid program.

Holcomb said the next governor needs to set more records for the state’s growth.

“And to do that, you have to have a plan,” Holcomb said. “And then you’ve got to implement and execute on that plan. You have to share that plan, as well.”

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues and the election, including our project Civically, Indiana.

Braun had some of the fewest detailed policy proposals of any of the six Republican gubernatorial candidates.

Holcomb said he spoke with Braun on election night but hasn’t yet met with him since.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
