Lakeshore Public Media Drives Up Community Impact with Meals on Wheels NWI

Lakeshore Public Media proudly announces the success of its Spring Pledge Drive, which incentivized listeners to donate by promising to use a portion of donations to purchase meals through Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana. This collaboration, spanning from April 25 to May 3, garnered remarkable support from the community, culminating in the provision of 100 meals to local individuals in need.

The pledge drive serves as a testament to leaders of both Lakeshore Public Media and Meals on Wheels of the community's unwavering commitment to both public media and the fight against food insecurity. Contributions made during the drive will ensure the continuation of Lakeshore's quality programming, while also providing critical support to Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana.

"We are deeply grateful for the generosity of our listeners and supporters," Vice President of Development for Lakeshore Public Media, Carl Kurek said. "This pledge drive has highlighted the incredible spirit of our community, and we are thrilled to contribute 100 meals to those in need through our vital partnership with Meals on Wheels. Together, we are making a tangible difference in the lives of our neighbors."

For many NWI residents, Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana is the difference between remaining in their own homes and needing to relocate to a nursing facility. The nutritious meal, friendly visit and wellness check help them cope with three of the biggest threats of aging: nutrition needs, isolation and loss of independence. CEO Sandy Noe expressed her gratitude for the partnership, noting the significant impact of community collaboration and donations. To learn more about Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana and how to get involved, visit mownwi.org/volunteer.

"Thanks to the collaborative efforts of Lakeshore Public Media and the community, we are able to deliver nourishment, care, and a sense of belonging to more individuals. This kind of support is invaluable as we continue to address food insecurity in our region," Noe said.

The success of the Spring Pledge Drive underscores Lakeshore Public Media's ongoing dedication to enriching the lives of Northwest Indiana residents. Through its commitment to providing informative and inspiring content, Lakeshore fosters educational opportunities, cultural enrichment, and community connectivity.

As Lakeshore Public Media celebrates this achievement, it remains steadfast in its mission to empower positive change and serve as a vital resource for the community, exemplified in the station’s community outreach initiatives. Beginning in June, the station will introduce its Volunteer Hub for Northwest Indiana, accessible at VolunteerNWI.org. This initiative promises to usher in an efficient volunteerism catalyst for nonprofit organizations and volunteers across Northwest Indiana.

For more information about Lakeshore Public Media and its initiatives, please visit LakeshorePublicMedia.org or email sponsorship@LakeshorePublicMedia.org.