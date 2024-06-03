© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
FSSA urges Medicaid members submit plans by June 15 for attendant care transition

IPB News | By Abigail Ruhman
Published June 3, 2024 at 2:51 PM CDT
Slide from one of FSSA's webinars for changes to the Aged and Disabled and Traumatic Brain Injury Waiver: Text reads: “Attendant Care (ATTC) to Structured Family Caregiving (SFC) Transition For individuals who have attendant care on their plan with an LRI as paid caregiver, care managers have been instructed to update the service plan by June 15 to reflect their decision to continue with ATTC service with another paid caregiver that is not an LRI or move to the Structured Family Caregiving services with an effective date of July 1, 2024. Care managers have been instructed to do this update as soon as the individual/family has made their decision but no later than June 15.”
Screenshot of FSSA presentation
FSSA said individuals who have not heard from, or are unable to reach, their care manager should reach out to the agency for assistance.

In response to its $1 billion Medicaid shortfall, Indiana is cutting a family caregiving program for medically complex children.

Now, caregivers for these children have to decide by June 15 whether they will transition to a new Medicaid program. The Family and Social Services Administration says the deadline gives it enough time to review and approve the plans.

FSSA said family caregivers, or legally responsible individuals (LRIs), will no longer be able to provide attendant care on July 1. Families can either shift to the Structured Family Caregiving program, or continue with attendant care provided by a non-LRI caregiver.

Holly Wimsatt, director of FSSA’s Bureau of Disabilities Services, said care managers have been told to submit transition plans as soon as individuals and families make their decision, but no later than June 15.

“If you or your family member is receiving attendant care through an LRI, and you have not heard from your care manager, you will need to reach out to your care manager for sure,” Wimsatt said.

FSSA said individuals who have not heard from, or are unable to reach, their care manager should reach out to the agency for assistance — more information is available on the Medicaid strategies page.

READ MORE: Lawsuit alleges FSSA 'failed' its duty to provide medically complex children care

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

FSSA is hosting webinars every other Wednesday until July 1 to provide updates for Medicaid members under the age of 59 currently on the Aged and Disabled waiver. FSSA said the webinars will be recorded and made available to those who cannot attend via the Medicaid strategies web page.

  • Individual and Family Bi-Weekly Webinar for Aged and Disabled or TBI Waiver
    June 12, 2024, 3-3:30 p.m. EST
    Microsoft Teams link
  • Individual and Family Bi-Weekly Webinar for Aged and Disabled or TBI Waiver
    June 26, 2024, 3-3:30 p.m. EST
    Microsoft Teams link

Abigail is our health reporter. Contact them at aruhman@wboi.org.
Abigail Ruhman
Abigail Ruhman covers statewide health issues. Previously, they were a reporter for KBIA, the public radio station in Columbia, Missouri. Ruhman graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism.
See stories by Abigail Ruhman