IU Health to eliminate non-compete clauses for all primary care physicians

IU Health plans to eliminate non-compete clauses for all primary care physicians. The move comes a year after Indiana lawmakers banned non-competes from some physician contracts. Indiana’s non-compete law, SEA 7, applies to new physician contracts signed after July 2023.

IU Health’s new policy would apply to new and existing contracts with primary care physicians.

In a statement, IU Health said the change would help it bring equity and align all primary care employment agreements. The change does not affect other types of physicians.

IU Health's new employment agreements will be available in August and take effect in mid-December.

A federal rule could ban non-compete clauses for most workers across the country.

The rule is set to take effect in September, but several business groups have filed a lawsuit to stop it.

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter. Contact her at tcunningham@wfyi.org.