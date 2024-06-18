© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DOWNLOAD THE LAKESHORE PUBLIC MEDIA APP!

Jennifer McCormick, Democrats look to capitalize on Republicans nominating Micah Beckwith

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published June 18, 2024 at 12:12 PM CDT
Jennifer McCormick stands in front of a backdrop with the Indiana AFL-CIO logo while speaking into a bank of microphones. McCormick is a White woman with blonde hair, wearing a black jacket over a black top.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Indiana Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jennifer McCormick spoke to reporters about Republicans nominating Micah Beckwith as lieutenant governor at a press conference on June 18, 2024.

Indiana Democrats are trying to capitalize on the opportunity they see in the governor’s race after Republicans nominated self-proclaimed Christian nationalist Micah Beckwith for lieutenant governor.

State Democratic leadership said Beckwith’s nomination exposes serious cracks and divisions within the GOP.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jennifer McCormick is a former Republican officeholder. And she said Republicans nominating Micah Beckwith is the kind of thing that made her leave that party.

“We cannot — cannot — turn Indiana over to extremism,” McCormick said.

READ MORE: What does it take to run for Indiana governor?

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues and the election, including our project Civically, Indiana.

McCormick faces a huge financial disadvantage in the race against Republican Mike Braun. But she said resources have been coming in more easily since Beckwith got the nod.

“But also, we are very strong in a grassroots coalition,” McCormick said. “So, we are relying on those folks who will go talk to their family and talk to their neighbors.”

McCormick plans to announce her choice for running mate Thursday.

In a statement, the Braun campaign called McCormick a “dishonest progressive” and said Braun and Beckwith have a “vision to make Indiana the most entrepreneurial state and improve the lives of Hoosiers.”

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Tags
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith