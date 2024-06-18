Jennifer McCormick, Democrats look to capitalize on Republicans nominating Micah Beckwith

Indiana Democrats are trying to capitalize on the opportunity they see in the governor’s race after Republicans nominated self-proclaimed Christian nationalist Micah Beckwith for lieutenant governor.

State Democratic leadership said Beckwith’s nomination exposes serious cracks and divisions within the GOP.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jennifer McCormick is a former Republican officeholder. And she said Republicans nominating Micah Beckwith is the kind of thing that made her leave that party.

“We cannot — cannot — turn Indiana over to extremism,” McCormick said.

McCormick faces a huge financial disadvantage in the race against Republican Mike Braun. But she said resources have been coming in more easily since Beckwith got the nod.

“But also, we are very strong in a grassroots coalition,” McCormick said. “So, we are relying on those folks who will go talk to their family and talk to their neighbors.”

McCormick plans to announce her choice for running mate Thursday.

In a statement, the Braun campaign called McCormick a “dishonest progressive” and said Braun and Beckwith have a “vision to make Indiana the most entrepreneurial state and improve the lives of Hoosiers.”

