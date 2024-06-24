© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DOWNLOAD THE LAKESHORE PUBLIC MEDIA APP!

Lakeshore PBS to provide local access for Presidential Debate

Lakeshore Public Media | By Russel Brodhacker
Published June 24, 2024 at 4:09 PM CDT
Simulcast Presidential Debate. Photo provided by PBS
Simulcast Presidential Debate. Photo provided by PBS

Lakeshore PBS will provide live coverage of the CNN Presidential Debate on Thursday, July 27, at 8 p.m. This coverage on Lakeshore PBS will be followed immediately by a PBS News special, featuring expert analysis and in-depth coverage.

"Lakeshore strives to provide comprehensive coverage of critical national events, ensuring our audience stays informed about the political discourse shaping our future,” said Lakeshore Public Media’s President and CEO, Chuck Roberts. “By airing the Presidential Debate followed by expert analysis, we aim to offer our viewers a deeper understanding of the candidates’ positions and the key issues at stake. Covering civic events like this debate is just one of the many reasons Lakeshore Public Media exists for northwest Indiana."

Viewers can tune into Lakeshore PBS on channel 56 via antenna, DirecTV, AT&T, and Dish. Comcast subscribers can access the broadcast on channels 17 or 239. For those who prefer streaming, Lakeshore PBS is available on YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, and the free PBS Video App.

For more information about Lakeshore PBS programming and streaming options, visit LakeshorePublicMedia.org.
Tags
Press Releases
Russel Brodhacker
Communications Coordinator
See stories by Russel Brodhacker