Lakeshore PBS to provide local access for Presidential Debate

Lakeshore PBS will provide live coverage of the CNN Presidential Debate on Thursday, July 27, at 8 p.m. This coverage on Lakeshore PBS will be followed immediately by a PBS News special, featuring expert analysis and in-depth coverage.

"Lakeshore strives to provide comprehensive coverage of critical national events, ensuring our audience stays informed about the political discourse shaping our future,” said Lakeshore Public Media’s President and CEO, Chuck Roberts. “By airing the Presidential Debate followed by expert analysis, we aim to offer our viewers a deeper understanding of the candidates’ positions and the key issues at stake. Covering civic events like this debate is just one of the many reasons Lakeshore Public Media exists for northwest Indiana."

Viewers can tune into Lakeshore PBS on channel 56 via antenna, DirecTV, AT&T, and Dish. Comcast subscribers can access the broadcast on channels 17 or 239. For those who prefer streaming, Lakeshore PBS is available on YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, and the free PBS Video App.

For more information about Lakeshore PBS programming and streaming options, visit LakeshorePublicMedia.org.