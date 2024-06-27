Indiana Medicaid premiums, copayments resume July. Advocates concerned people may lose coverage

Cost-sharing, including premiums and copayments, will resume in July for about 1 million Hoosiers enrolled in various Medicaid programs. Advocates warn the return could lead to confusion and loss of coverage. Bringing back cost-sharing is one of the last pieces of Indiana’s “return to normal” process following the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Insurance companies will be sending out invoices for premiums or POWER account contributions in early July. Copayments for Medicaid programs will begin on July 1.

Cost-sharing paused for Medicaid members at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tracey Hutchings-Goetz, the communications and policy director for Hoosier Action, said the continuous coverage period made it easier for people to enroll and stay in Medicaid.

“We knew that you're only as healthy as your sickest neighbor,” Hutchings-Goetz said. “Ensuring that more Hoosiers were covered would actually save lives and prevent the spread of COVID-19, because people would be less likely to avoid seeing the doctor, if they got sick, if they knew that they had coverage.”

However cost-sharing – like POWER account contributions for the Healthy Indiana Plan (HIP) – are required by Indiana law to be a part of the program.

Concerns about the restart

Cost-sharing will restart for Hoosiers enrolled in HIP, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and the MEDWorks program.

Advocates have criticized that return and even asked the federal government to take away Indiana's ability to charge premiums. In the past, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services used a report on Indiana's POWER account contributions to show how premiums can worsen access to health care coverage and health disparities. Last year, the report was cited in their decision to not allow premiums in Wisconsin.

However, CMS decided in December it would not take action on the state’s authority to charge premiums. It said doing so would be too disruptive during the Medicaid unwinding process, but it reserved the right to take action in the future.

Hutchings-Goetz said advocates and state officials are aware that POWER account contributions and premiums act as a barrier to health care coverage.

“They can lead to disenrollments for Hoosiers from the program and in fact, disproportionately are responsible for disenrolling Black and Brown Hoosiers,” Hutchings-Goetz said.

POWER account contributions are monthly payments that can be as little as $1 and are required for the version of HIP with better coverage, HIP Plus. Not making a payment can result in being knocked down to the basic plan for some members and losing coverage entirely for others.

Hutchings-Goetz said advocates and members are concerned about the effect this will have on people’s ability to have and keep their coverage.

“It's not that people are unable to afford these payments,” Hutchings-Goetz said. “It's the confusion around the payment process, the deadlines, and the punitive nature related to it.”

Advocates expect this to lead to a spike in disenrollment, most likely starting in October. The link between premiums and disenrollments isn’t new.

READ MORE: Despite advocate hopes, federal agency will not prevent return of Medicaid premiums

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

This was already an issue for members and advocates before the COVID-19 public health emergency.

“We're especially concerned that this is actually going to be worse than it was prior to the pandemic,” she said.

Hutchings-Goetz said people who enrolled in HIP during the public health emergency have not had to interact with POWER accounts or the consequences of non-payment. This means in addition to issues that advocates are used to seeing, some members will have to learn how to navigate the process for the first time.

Most members that enrolled during the public health emergency were automatically enrolled in HIP Plus.

Nonis Spinner, director of eligibility and member services at the Family and Social Services Administration’s Office of Medicaid Policy and Planning, said members enrolled in basic HIP will have an opportunity to access that better coverage — this includes chiropractic and dental coverage, and doesn’t have copayments.

“All individuals who are in basic coverage will be given a 60-day period to buy up to HIP Plus, if they would like to do so,” Spinner said. “That will also start in July, and they can make their payment as soon as they'd like to if they would like to avoid those copayments.”

Spinner said most new members will start out in “conditional status” which means their coverage won’t be activated until they make their first payment.

Advocates and officials are urging Medicaid members to pay attention to any information they may receive through the mail. The most important information will be coming directly from the insurance provider directly.

Hutchings-Goetz said if members have a hard time understanding the letters, they should reach out to community organizations like Hoosier action, or the insurance company.

“The letters themselves are in this language that is hard to follow, that is very legalistic,” Hutchings-Goetz said. “Folks have also experienced some documented concerns and questions around the dates and when letters are received and when payments are due.”

Hutchings-Goetz also said the impact of the cost-share restart may not be as harmful to children enrolled in CHIP because children in Indiana have continuous coverage throughout the year.

Advocates still want to get rid of premiums

While advocates prepare for the return of premiums and POWER account contributions, there is still some hope that they will be removed from the program in the future. Advocates highlight three possible ways for that to happen: CMS stepping in, the state legislature removing the requirement from statute and a lawsuit in federal court.

The current complaint in the lawsuit asks the judge to remove Indiana's ability to do various things related to Medicaid, including requiring premiums.

Advocates said that there could be a ruling on that “any day.”

“It seems like July is the most likely, so it's possible that a federal court, rather than CMS itself, may tell the state that they are no longer allowed to collect POWER account payments,” Hutchings-Goetz said.

Hutchings-Goetz said there could be legislative action in 2025, especially with so many concerns related to the costs of running Medicaid in Indiana.

“The cost of just processing a dollar a month, and then having to review everyone's paperwork constantly to see if they still qualify for paying, that's actually very expensive,” Hutchings-Goetz said. “Then, when you kick people off and you have to re-enroll them, that is also very expensive. We suspect that this is a pretty inefficient way to run a public health program in addition to hurting public health because of the punitive elements.”

However, with all the challenges facing Hoosier enrolled in Medicaid, Hutchings-Goetz said she wouldn’t be surprised if the effect this has on coverage and access gets lost.

Abigail is our health reporter. Contact them at aruhman@wboi.org.