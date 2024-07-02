© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Goodin to face three opponents for lieutenant governor nomination at Democratic convention

Published July 2, 2024
Terry Goodin speaks in front of a white backdrop with the Indiana AFL-CIO logo on it. Goodin is a White man with white and gray hair. He is wearing a black suit, white shirt and yellow tie with blue and white stripes.
Former Rep. Terry Goodin is the favorite to win the nomination for lieutenant governor at the 2024 Indiana Democratic Party convention.

Indiana Democrats will have four candidates to choose from for the party’s lieutenant governor nomination later this month.

State party convention delegates will gather in Indianapolis July 13 to choose the nominee.

Former state lawmaker Terry Goodin is gubernatorial candidate Jennifer McCormick’s preference for running mate. He’s largely expected to win the nomination, despite concern from many Democrats over Goodin’s conservative history, including votes against gay marriage and abortion access.

You asked what role state party conventions play in Indiana. We've got answers

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues and the election, including our project Civically, Indiana.

But he will have opponents. Clif Marsiglio, who ran for Indianapolis mayor last year, and Bob Kern, a perennial candidate for a variety of offices, both filed to run at the convention before Goodin was announced.

Tamie Dixon-Tatum, who tried to run for governor but failed to make it onto the ballot this year, also added her name to the list before Monday’s filing deadline.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
