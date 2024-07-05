Climate change is shifting what's on the menu

Part 1 of TED Radio Hour episode What we'll eat on a warmer planet

Imagine a world without access to wheat, grapes, salmon, chocolate, coffee, and more. Chef Sam Kass says that's the future we're handing our children, unless we change how we grow and buy food.

About Sam Kass

Sam Kass is a food entrepreneur, former White House chef, and former Senior Policy Advisor for Nutrition. He is the founder of TROVE and a partner in Acre Venture Partners. His upcoming book is called The Last Supper: How to Overcome the Future Food Crisis.

Kass joined the White House kitchen staff in 2009 as Assistant Chef and, in 2010, became Food Initiative Coordinator. During his White House tenure, he took on several additional roles including Executive Director of First Lady Michelle Obama's "Let’s Move!" campaign and senior White House Policy Advisor for Nutrition.

Kass helped create the American Chef Corps, which is dedicated to promoting diplomacy through culinary initiatives. He is also an MIT Media lab fellow, entrepreneur and advisor.

