Indiana leaders share 'thoughts and prayers' after shooting at Trump rally

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published July 13, 2024 at 10:29 PM CDT
Jennifer McCormick is surrounded by microphones in a gaggle with reporters. McCormick is a White woman with blonde hair.
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
Gubernatorial candidate Jennifer McCormick said there is "no room for violence in political discourse."

Indiana leaders shared thoughts and prayers Saturday after a shooting at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania.

On social media, U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) and U.S. Rep. Jim Banks (R-Columbia City) sent prayers to Trump and his family. U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) said “violence is never the answer.”

Indiana Democrats were in the middle of their state convention when news of the shooting first came in. Gubernatorial candidate Jennifer McCormick said there is “no room for violence in political discourse.”

“There’s just other ways to handle disagreement and it’s not through violence,” McCormick said.

Indiana Democratic Party Chair Mike Schmuhl said he was “totally shocked” and called the shooting “scary.”

“Safety of people who are running for public office and putting their name on the ballot — that’s not a partisan issue. That’s just an American issue,” Schmuhl said. “You should be safe in this country to speak your mind.”

In a statement, Republican Party Chair Randy Head said everyone’s thoughts and prayers are with Trump and those at the rally.

Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
