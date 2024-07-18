Lakeshore Public Media Launches New Segment on Regionally Speaking: "Meet the Mayor"

– Lakeshore Public Media launches a dynamic new segment, "Meet the Mayor," featured on the esteemed local program "Regionally Speaking" on Lakeshore Public Media - 89.1 FM. Hosted by producer Dee Dotson, “Meet the Mayor” invites listeners to delve into insightful discussions with key leaders shaping communities across Northwest Indiana.

"Meet the Mayor" is a multifaceted initiative designed to provide residents with comprehensive insights into the developments and challenges within their towns. Each episode features in-depth interviews with local mayors, town council presidents, town managers, and other influential leaders. Topics of discussion encompass economic development, infrastructure, and other pressing local issues.

“Northwest Indiana is the perfect mix of big-town amenities with all the charms of small-town comfort. There are so many things happening around Northwest Indiana from economic development to population and wage growth, infrastructure for an ever thriving community and of course arts and culture. No other city matches the Region’s passion, pride and enthusiasm. I'm so excited for this new project and count it a privilege and honor to meet with leaders to share the stories and voices of the Region,” Dotson said.

Previous guests have included Crown Point Mayor Peter Land and Lake Station Mayor Bill Carol. Interviews with LaPorte Mayor Tom Dermody and Portage Mayor Austin Bonta are scheduled for July. The conversation with Mayor Dermody airs on July 26, with digital shorts and video highlights shared on social media and the station's website surrounding the radio broadcast. These conversations offer a firsthand look at the vision and initiatives driving their Northwest Indiana communities forward.

Dotson encourages regional residents to actively participate by submitting questions, comments, or concerns via email to news@lakeshorepublicmedia.org, using “Meet the Mayor – (Town Name)” as the subject line. This interactive approach aims to foster community engagement and address the topics that matter most to listeners.

The "Meet the Mayor" interviews will be featured on "Regionally Speaking," airing Fridays at 11 a.m. on Lakeshore Public Media - 89.1 FM. In addition to the audio broadcast, digital-shorts are shared on Lakeshore Public Media’s social media platforms, providing bite-sized highlights of each interview. Full video and audio recordings are set to be available on Lakeshore Public Media's Facebook (@LakeshorePublicMedia1) and YouTube (@LakeshorePublicMedia) channels, ensuring accessibility across digital platforms.

Dotson emphasizes the series' flexibility, scheduling interviews as town leaders become available or when significant local developments arise. This approach ensures timely and relevant content that resonates with Lakeshore Public Media's diverse audience.

"Regionally Speaking" is supported by NIPSCO, PNC Bank, and contributions from Lakeshore Public Media listeners, highlighting its commitment to providing impactful local journalism and community-focused programming.