Indiana Department of Homeland Security to assess Porter County storm damage

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published July 19, 2024 at 7:03 PM CDT
Porter County IN government website

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security will be in Porter County next week to assess storm damage.

The Porter County Emergency Management Agency says it's requested the help, to figure out if the county qualifies for government assistance. In a statement, county EMA Director Lance Bella says, “This is the next step to developing a course of action in the disaster recovery process.”

IDHS teams will arrive in Porter County on Monday and will likely remain until Wednesday. Personnel will wear IDHS clothing and will carry government credentials.

Porter County residents with severe storm damage are still encouraged to contact Indiana 211. The data collected will be used by the damage assessment teams.

Landowners with agricultural damage should report it to Purdue Extension.
