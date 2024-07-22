Community Celebrates the Success of Learn with Lakeshore at Bellaboo’s

LAKE STATION, INDIANA– Lakeshore Public Media proudly announces the success of the recent "Learn with Lakeshore" event, held at Bellaboo’s Play and Discovery Center on Sunday, July 21. With several hundred community members in attendance, the event focused on fostering early learning, childhood development, and strengthening family bonds.

“We are thrilled with the community's turnout to our Learn with Lakeshore event at Bellaboo's Play & Discovery Center,” said Chuck Roberts, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media. “This event embodied our mission to promote lifelong learning and provide families with the resources they need to support their children's development. We are so very thankful for all the attendees, volunteers, and participating organizations that shared their time this weekend and contributed to this successful day."

Families engaged with representatives from various nonprofit organizations, participating in activities designed to support early learning and childhood development. The event featured beloved costume character Super Grover, delighting children and families with photo opportunities. PNC's Mobile Learning Adventure (MLA) was a major highlight, offering interactive activities that inspired children to imagine their future careers, designed to embolden their love for learning.

Local nonprofit organizations who provided hands-on activities and valuable information to attendees included: 219 Health Network, Community Help Network, Everybody Counts, Inc., Fair Haven Rape Crisis Center, Franciscan Health/Safe Kids Northwest Indiana, Geminus Head Start, Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana, Help Me Grow Porter County // Opportunity Enterprises, INAEYC: On My Way Pre-K, Indiana Mentor Foster Care, Jumping 4 Joy 4 Jackie, Lake County Public Library, Legacy Foundation/Rise NWI, Meals on Wheels NWI, My School Options (.org), Northshore Health Center, Northwestern Region Chapter Indiana Association for the Education of Young Children, School of Education: Indiana University Northwest, St. Jude House, and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, provided hands-on activities and valuable information to attendees.

“We’re excited to have hosted an event that brought so many people together to learn, connect, and support our community,” Russel Brodhacker, Lakeshore Public Media’s Community Outreach Coordinator, said. “The success of Learn with Lakeshore is a testament to the dedication of our local nonprofits and the enthusiasm of our community members.”

The event works as part of Lakeshore Public Media's Early Learning initiative, “Building Blocks.” The "Building Blocks" initiative is a comprehensive multimedia project aimed at exploring the science behind early childhood development, addressing the challenges many families face, while identifying tools and resources to help children get the best start in life. Since February 2023, the program's steering committee, which includes leaders from First Things First Porter County, Purdue Extension, Indiana Association for the Education of Young Children, Northwest Indiana Community Action, Porter-Starke Services, and Community Healthcare Systems, has played a crucial role in shaping the initiative. This effort aligns with the mission of PBS stations to reach families with young children, particularly those in underserved and underprivileged communities. More information can be found at LakeshorePublicMedia.org/BuildingBlocks.