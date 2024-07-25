© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
DNR confirms 'rabbit fever' in Tippecanoe County

IPB News | By Lauren Chapman
Published July 25, 2024 at 2:31 PM CDT
An eastern cottontail rabbit prepares to bolt in a field of short grass. It is brown with light highlights around its eyes and belly, and black markings on its face and ears.
National Park Service
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday it had confirmed cases of tularemia— also known as “rabbit fever” — in wild rabbits in Tippecanoe County.

The department said more than 20 rabbits had been found dead since April with the disease. It said the cases were “not surprising” given its prevalence in North America.

No humans or other animals have been affected by the current outbreak among wild rabbits. But the disease can become a potentially serious illness for humans if not treated.

Tularemia can be transmitted to humans through infected insects, like ticks and deer flies. Humans can also become infected through handling — or mowing over — infected animals, and consuming contaminated food or water.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

The DNR recommends wearing insect repellent, checking for ticks and wearing gloves if you must handle dead animals.

Rabbits with tularemia may appear lethargic, with staggering gaits and spasms. To help monitor the current outbreak, Hoosiers can report rabbits found dead or displaying symptoms to DNR at on.IN.gov/sickwildlife.

Lauren is our digital editor.
Lauren Chapman
Lauren is the digital editor for our statewide collaboration, and is based in Indianapolis at WFYI. Since starting for IPB News in 2016, she's covered everything from protests and COVID-19 to esports and policy. She's a proud Ball State University alumna and grew up on the west side of Indianapolis.
