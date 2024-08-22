© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign up for the Northwest Indiana Volunteer Hub today!

Indiana lawmakers begin to explore artificial intelligence, its use in government

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published August 22, 2024 at 12:29 PM CDT
Matt Lehman speaks into a microphone on the floor of the Indiana House. Lehman is a White man with white hair. He is wearing glasses and a black suit.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Rep. Matt Lehmen (R-Berne) is the co-chair of the legislative Artificial Intelligence Task Force.

A legislative task force exploring artificial intelligence began its work this week by learning how state government currently uses AI.

Task force co-chair Rep. Matt Lehman (R-Berne) began the first meeting by reading off a long list of pros and cons of artificial intelligence.

“Now, for the sake of full disclosure, yesterday I went onto ChatGPT and I asked this question: 'I want to know the pros and cons of AI for a presentation to legislative leaders.' And in 22 seconds, that’s what printed out,” Lehman said. “It is wonderful and it is scary.”

State government is already using AI in multiple ways. The Department of Workforce Development uses it to develop recommendations for training, education and other resources to people applying for unemployment benefits.

The Office of Technology uses it internally to scan security logs and look for warning signs. And it’s testing a new chat bot the public can use to find state government information.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues and the election, including our project Civically, Indiana.

IOT Chief Information Officer Tracy Barnes assured lawmakers the information people put into the chat bot stays within state government.

“So, our data’s not being fed into public models or public ChatGPT or public LLMs in any capacity,” Barnes said. “And that’s the big piece that we’re working and focusing on right now is governance and protection — to make sure that any data that we ingest does not get made available to anything on the public, on the outside.”

Lawmakers will continue to explore other AI issues, including whether to put any guardrails into state law and the cost of AI to state government.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Tags
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith