Indiana announces new program to develop housing for people with substance use disorder

Indiana wants to create rental housing developments with supportive services for people with substance use disorder. The project will be funded by $10 million of National Opioid Settlement funding.

The goal of the program is for a non-profit developer to partner with a certified treatment provider or certified recovery community organization. The provider or organization will assist residents with supportive services, “including but not limited to case management, mental health counseling, substance use services, life skills, and coaching.”

The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, or IHCDA, said it will accept proposals from the developers in late September. It will “score” the proposals and select four respondents to receive up to $2.5 million each. Each proposal must identify the non-profit developer, the certified service provider and the location of the proposed development.

The selection committee will include staff from IHCDA, the governor’s office and the Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction.

IHCDA said it intends to select the highest scoring proposals from three geographic regions in the state: northern, central and southern. The fourth proposal selected will be based on score regardless of location. However, it said selection based on geographic distribution is dependent on the quality and number of responses received.

IHCDA will host a meeting and networking event on Sept. 19 at its office to provide information and answer questions. It will also be creating a list of non-profit developers and service providers on their website to help connect people who may be interested.

