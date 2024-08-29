Lakeshore Public Media, Crown Point Community Library Present Free Community Event

CROWN POINT, IN – Lakeshore Public Media, in partnership with Crown Point Community Library, announces two community events in September that focus on volunteerism in Northwest Indiana. The events will take place at the Crown Point Public Library on September 9 at 6 p.m. and September 19 at 10 a.m. Both are open to the public and free of charge.

The events feature public screenings of segments from the Lakeshore PBS series "Friends and Neighbors,” showcasing the efforts of volunteers in Crown Point and across the Region. Following the screenings, facilitators will help attendees connect with Lakeshore Public Media’s newly launched digital volunteer platform, Volunteer Hub, accessible at VolunteerNWI.org.

This outreach initiative aims to deepen community engagement with the NWI Volunteer Hub, increasing its vitality to organizations in need of assistance while highlighting the diverse contributions of volunteers, as seen on “Friends and Neighbors.”

Lakeshore Public Media and Crown Point Community Library invite community members and representatives from local organizations to attend and explore how they can contribute to making a positive impact in Northwest Indiana. For more information, visit VolunteerNWI.org.

“This initiative aligns with our mission to enrich the lives of its viewers and listeners by fostering a more informed, connected, and engaged community. By spotlighting local volunteers and encouraging civic participation, we hope to inspire positive change and strengthen community ties throughout the Region,” Carl Kurek, Vice President of Development at Lakeshore Public Media, said.

About Friends and Neighbors

The “Friends and Neighbors” series has received numerous awards for previous seasons. During the 28th Annual Communicator Awards held by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts the series was recognized with four Awards of Distinction. “Friends and Neighbors” won six silver awards in 2022 and a gold award in 2021 from the National Telly Awards. The series was also recognized by the Indiana Broadcasters Association in 2021 with a Cardinal Community Service Award.

About Northwest Indiana Volunteer Hub

The Northwest Indiana Volunteer Hub, launched by Lakeshore Public Media, is a free online platform designed to streamline volunteer management for local nonprofits and provide individuals with a centralized space to discover, sign up for, and track volunteer opportunities in Northwest Indiana. The Volunteer Hub aims to enhance community engagement and service by making volunteerism more accessible and efficient for both organizations and volunteers. Visit VolunteerNWI.org to access and learn more.

About Lakeshore Public Media

